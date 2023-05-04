AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Most Gulf markets in black as oil edges higher

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 07:38pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, bouncing back from early losses with a rebound in oil prices, although gains were limited after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services rising 1.4%.

The Saudi stock market stabilized to a certain extent as oil prices rebound. The main index has recorded some price corrections and could be exposed to the weight of mixed company earnings, said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com.

“However, positive local fundamentals continue to lend support and could help the market return to the upside.”

Government-led reforms and the growth of private investment in new sectors will help support non-oil economic growth in Saudi Arabia amid an expected sharp slowdown in overall growth this year, a senior IMF official said.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, with budget airliner Air Arabia advancing 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.3%.

Most Gulf markets fall ahead of expected interest rate hikes

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were steady after an European Central Bank (ECB) decision to slow interest rate hikes, but were unable to claw back much of this week’s more than 8% decline as demand concerns in major consuming countries continued to weigh.

The Qatari index advanced 1.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory, including Commercial bank which finished 5.3% higher.

According to Reyad, the Qatari bourse maintained a positive outlook while natural gas prices remained stagnant and some companies published strong earnings.

Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.4% to 11,119
 ABU DHABI        up 0.3% to 9,674
 DUBAI            added 0.4% to 3,591
 QATAR            gained 1.5% to 10,640
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.2% to 1,906
 OMAN             eased 0.1% to 4,724
 KUWAIT           added 0.7% to 7,779
========================================
