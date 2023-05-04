AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
DGKC 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.86%)
EPCL 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
FLYNG 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
NETSOL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.13%)
OGDC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 108.40 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.3%)
UNITY 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.37%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,291 Increased By 12 (0.28%)
BR30 14,993 Increased By 18.5 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 138.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,374 Increased By 5.3 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 11:01am
Follow us

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, also pointed to risks surrounding Asia’s economic outlook including from weakening exports to advanced economies, slowing productivity in China and a fragmentation of global trade.

“Over the medium term, we expect the Chinese economy to experience a slowdown in productivity and investment, which will lower growth below 4 percent by 2028,” he said.

“In addition, we see a risk that the global economy fragments into trading blocs,” which could deal a particularly heavy blow to export-reliant Asia, Srinivasan said in a briefing at the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Incheon.

While most Asian central banks must keep tightening monetary policy, Japan remains an exception with inflation still moderate - though this could change. “There is uncertainty around the direction of monetary policy in Japan, amid a rise in inflation,” Srinivasan said.

“Changes in Japan’s monetary policy that lead to further increases in government bond yields could have global spillovers through Japanese investors, who have large investment positions in debt instruments abroad,” Srinivasan said.

“Portfolio rebalancing of these investors could trigger a rise in global yields, causing portfolio outflows for some countries,” he added. With inflation exceeding its 2% target, markets are rife with speculation the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could modify its bond yield control policy in coming months.

The BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates on Friday but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves, laying the groundwork for new governor Kazuo Ueda to phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus programme.

Srinivasan said China’s rapid recovery after the re-opening from pandemic-related curbs will likely lift exports in some Asian countries including South Korea.

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

“The initial phase of the recovery in China has been led by consumption and services, but at any time in the second half of the year, we will see a change from consumption and services to more manufacturing demand,” Srinivasan told reporters.

While headline inflation is moderating in South Korea on lower energy prices, core inflation excluding food and energy costs has yet to come down decisively, he said.

That meant the Bank of Korea (BOK) must avoid a premature monetary easing, though it should also minimize the risk of tightening policy too much, he said.

“Taking these considerations together, the BOK has appropriately paused rate hikes in the February and April meetings, while keeping options open for further hikes depending on incoming data.”

China Japan Bank of Japan International Monetary fund Bank of Korea Japanese Yen Krishna Srinivasan Asia’s economic

Comments

1000 characters

IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad High Court today

Notices to traders under anti-money laundering law: Senate body on finance seeks clarification

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

Read more stories