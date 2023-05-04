AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
India plans to disband cantonments, convert them to military stations

Monitoring Desk Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
KARACHI: India has planned to disband cantonments and convert them into “exclusive military stations”, reported Times of India and Hindustan Times.

As per the news reports published a day earlier, 62 cantonments around the country will be converted to military stations with the Indian army exercising “absolute control” over them.

Moreover, the civilian areas will be merged with local municipalities, which will be responsible for their maintenance among other things.

Under the plan, the first cantonment to be renamed a military station was Yol in Himachal Pradesh, with Secunderabad and Nasirabad among the cantonments set to be shrunk.

