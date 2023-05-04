119th M P Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup concludes

RAWALPINDI: Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara says that sports always help to maintain a healthy lifestyle of the youth.

In addition to developing physical health, these kinds of activities also help to build their character.

These activities teach the lessons of courage, passion, confidence, and tolerance which can help us to develop our inner selves.

He also added that youth with good health can also play a pivotal role in the country’s development. While talking at the event, he also said that our players are assets of the nation, and they can help us in promoting sports for the formation of a healthy society.

He was talking to the reporters after the distribution of prizes at the 119th M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup Final in Rawalpindi.

The tournament was played between three teams. The final match was played between (ASC and Security2000). In the end, Team ASC scored eight goals, and Security2000 scored two goals.

The event was graced by the presence of the Ambassadors of eight different countries.

The dignitaries appreciated the efforts of Murree Brewery in promoting sports activities and developing the sports culture in the region. M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo tournament was held in 1904 and continues to be a prominent sports event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023