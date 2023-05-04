Belarus FM due this month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik is likely to visit Pakistan in the last week of the current month during which different matters of bilateral interest will be discussed, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought the following inputs from the concerned ministries: (i) status of ongoing cooperation with Belarus including any pending memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and; (ii) new proposals/ suggestions for future cooperation.

On January 12, 2023, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar co-chaired the 6th session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Minsk, Belarus where six MoUs were signed for cooperation in the field of textile, industry, customs, tourism, higher education, and culture.

