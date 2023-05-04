AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
Belarus FM due this month

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik is likely to visit Pakistan in the last week of the current month during which different matters of bilateral interest will be discussed, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought the following inputs from the concerned ministries: (i) status of ongoing cooperation with Belarus including any pending memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and; (ii) new proposals/ suggestions for future cooperation.

On January 12, 2023, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar co-chaired the 6th session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Minsk, Belarus where six MoUs were signed for cooperation in the field of textile, industry, customs, tourism, higher education, and culture.

Syed Naveed Qamar Pakistan Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission Sergei Aleinik

