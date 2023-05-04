AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
Feb-end to Mar-end: Number of 3G and 4G users up 0.69m to 124.85m MoM

Tahir Amin Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.69 million from 124.16 million by end February to 124.85 million by end March, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased from 193.85 million by end February to 194.12 million by end March. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.58 per cent by end February to 52.79 per cent by end March.

The broadband penetration increased from 53.92 per cent by end February to 54.13 per cent by end March. The cellular teledensity has declined from 82.1 per cent by end February to 82.08 per cent by end March. Total teledensity decreased from 83.2 per cent by end February to 83.17 per cent by end March.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.736 million by end February to 4.626 million by end March registering a decrease of 0.11 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 42.544 million by end February to 42.916 million by end March.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.661 million by end February to 2.643 million by end March, while the number of 4G users increased from 32.096 million by end February to 32.312 million by end March.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.980 million by end February to 2.939 million while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.932 million by end February to 22.996 million by end March.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.811 million by end March compared to 2.844 million by end February. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 11.925 million by end February to 12.170 million by end March, registering a 0.245 million increase during the period under review.

PTA received 17,092 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in March 2023, out of which 16,956 (99.2 per cent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during March.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by March stood at 16,547, out of which, 16,460 (99.5 per cent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,684 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 7,673 (99.9 per cent) were resolved. Further, 3,081 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,078 (99.9 per cent) were resolved.

Likewise, 3,964 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3,948 (99.6 per cent) were addressed. A total of 1,810 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,754 (96.91 per cent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 141 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 121 were addressed during March, for a resolution rate of 85.8 per cent.

Furthermore, 395 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 367 (92.9 per cent) were addressed.

