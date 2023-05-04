KVTC students to attend Taekwondo event in Japan

KARACHI: Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) CEO Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan has said that six students of KVTC will represent Pakistan in the 19th Japan WATA Open International Taekwondo Championship that is being attended by delegates from 25 countries including India.

After defeating the athletes and getting 5 gold medals and one brown medal, they have arrived from Japan, which is a symbol of honour not only for Sindh but also for Pakistan.

Seeing our struggle and hard work, the Chief Minister of Sindh announced to give a building with 80 rooms on 2 acres area in Sarjani Town. And we will complete the decoration of this building in a short time and train the best teachers here so that they can help us in empowering differently-abled people through education, vocational skills and sports.

He expressed these views at a press conference at KVTC. Dr Farhan Isa Abdullah, Dr Akhtar Aziz, Qaiser Alam, Sana Ayaz, Grand Master Najam, Team Leader Aamir Shahab, Farheen Aamir and parents of the students were present.

Abdul Huseeb Khan said that earlier the government was asleep and the society was also apathetic but now for the first time in 5 years we have seen work for differently-abled people at the federal and provincial levels. All institutes, including KVTC, have paid attention and are working with us for the better development of differently-abled people.

He said that the children of our centre are not only at the top in education, but also in handicrafts, producing garments and other products. He said we will soon establish a KVTC in Dubai where our children can produce items with their own hands and present them to the world.

Dr Farhan Isa, joint secretary of the centre, told the media that KVTC has won 2500 medals in various events.

He said that soon we will KVTC will organize a major sports event. He said that KVTC as a non-profit vocational training institute that empowers differently-abled people through education, vocational skills and sports.

Grandmaster Najam said that he will soon organize the first Taekwondo Championship in Dubai with the support of KVTC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023