AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.35%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 1.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
MLCF 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PPL 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.7%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.41%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
TRG 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 44.2 (1.05%)
BR30 14,891 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.21%)
KSE100 41,976 Increased By 48.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,333 Increased By 1.4 (0.01%)
Lufthansa sees earnings boost from strong summer travel

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 11:33am
FRANKFURT: German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa said it expected strong demand for holiday travel this summer to fill seats on its planes and help it reach its full-year targets.

“The continuously strong demand gives us confidence for the coming months,” finance chief Remco Steenbergen said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa said it still expects to post a significant year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the full year 2023.

Kenya Airways posts worst-ever loss

For the first quarter, it posted an adjusted EBIT loss of 273 million euros ($300.96 million), improved from a 577 million loss in the year-earlier period and broadly in line with analyst consensus for 279 million.

Revenues jumped 40% to 7.02 billion euros in the three months through March, though the figure fell short of consensus for 7.57 billion.

