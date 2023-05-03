AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECC approves Rs450m for operational requirements of ICT police

Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 450 million for operational requirements of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

The meeting of the ECC presided over by the finance minister approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was told that a note regarding the operational requirements of the ICT Police was sent to the prime minister and on perusal, the prime minister directed the Finance Division for provision of Rs 500 million for priority areas.

The Finance Division has agreed to provide Rs 500 million for Islamabad Police requirements and equipment, subject to relevant approval from the Austerity Committee constituted by the Cabinet.

The Ministry of Finance also requested the Ministry of Interior to move a summary for the ECC of the Cabinet, and the ICT Police has prioritised the demand endorsed by the chief commissioner, Islamabad with Rs 280 million for hiring of vehicle/containers as well as Rs 5 million for vocational and manpower training and Rs 15 million for the cost of other stores. The meeting was also put up the request for approval of Rs 150 million for feeding/diet/food charges, and Rs 50 million for procurement of jammers for ICT police.

The ECC meeting in the proposal was also informed that a separate case for anticipatory approval of the finance minister for procurement of jammers at a cost of Rs 50 million is being initiated by the Ministry of Interior as the same requires approval of the Austerity Committee.

The ECC was requested that a technical supplementary grant of Rs 450 million may be granted to enable the ministry to clear the liabilities of hiring of vehicles, containers Rs 280 million as well as Rs 5 million for vocational and manpower training and Rs 15 million for the cost of other stores besides Rs 150 million for feeding/diet/food charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC ICT police ICT Police

Comments

1000 characters

ECC approves Rs450m for operational requirements of ICT police

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Flour millers give strike call

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories