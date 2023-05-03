ECC approves Rs450m for operational requirements of ICT police

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 450 million for operational requirements of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

The meeting of the ECC presided over by the finance minister approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was told that a note regarding the operational requirements of the ICT Police was sent to the prime minister and on perusal, the prime minister directed the Finance Division for provision of Rs 500 million for priority areas.

The Finance Division has agreed to provide Rs 500 million for Islamabad Police requirements and equipment, subject to relevant approval from the Austerity Committee constituted by the Cabinet.

The Ministry of Finance also requested the Ministry of Interior to move a summary for the ECC of the Cabinet, and the ICT Police has prioritised the demand endorsed by the chief commissioner, Islamabad with Rs 280 million for hiring of vehicle/containers as well as Rs 5 million for vocational and manpower training and Rs 15 million for the cost of other stores. The meeting was also put up the request for approval of Rs 150 million for feeding/diet/food charges, and Rs 50 million for procurement of jammers for ICT police.

The ECC meeting in the proposal was also informed that a separate case for anticipatory approval of the finance minister for procurement of jammers at a cost of Rs 50 million is being initiated by the Ministry of Interior as the same requires approval of the Austerity Committee.

The ECC was requested that a technical supplementary grant of Rs 450 million may be granted to enable the ministry to clear the liabilities of hiring of vehicles, containers Rs 280 million as well as Rs 5 million for vocational and manpower training and Rs 15 million for the cost of other stores besides Rs 150 million for feeding/diet/food charges.

