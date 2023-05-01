AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Japan’s Nikkei crosses 29,000 as yen weakens on BOJ’s dovish stance

Reuters Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 12:11pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a more than eight-month high on Monday, topping the key psychological 29,000 level after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) continued dovish stance pushed the yen to a nearly two-month low.

Rail stocks and airlines were the best performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors on the potential boon for tourism, each gaining close to 2%.

Automakers rose more than 1% amid a boost to the value of overseas sales. Tech services provider NEC surged more than 14% after strong earnings to lead Nikkei gains by a wide margin.

The Nikkei gained 0.92% to end at 29,123.18, after rising as high as 29,145.89 earlier, a level last seen on Aug. 19.

The broader Topix added 1% to 2,078.06, ending near the day’s peak of 2,078.37, its highest since September 2021.

Tokyo stocks recover from losses to end higher

The yen weakened to the cusp of 137 per dollar in Tokyo, extending its decline from Friday, when the BOJ kept stimulus settings unchanged and signaled it was in no hurry to normalize policy.

Japan has a shortened trading week, marking the ‘Golden Week’ holiday from Wednesday, when the US Federal Reserve sets policy, followed by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

“I’m a bit surprised” that Japanese stocks would rise so much ahead of those risk events, said Kenji Abe, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The strong performance is partly because of yen weakness due to the BOJ’s dovish stance, but also Japanese investors have some expectations that investors in the US are becoming less risk averse, and there might be some foreign inflows into Japanese stocks.”

All three of the main US bourses made strong gains, and the VIX volatility gauge dropped to its lowest since November 2021.

