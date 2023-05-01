President returns accountability bill to parliament

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has returned the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2023 back to the parliament, for its reconsideration, keeping in view that the amendments in National Accountability Ordinance 1999, laid down in the bill, were subjudice before the Supreme Court. The president returned the bill under Article 75(1) (b) of the constitution, the presidency said in statement on Sunday.

This article provides that when a bill is presented to the president for assent, the president shall, within 10 days, assent to the bill, or in the case of a bill other than a money bill, return the bill to parliament) requesting that the bill or any specified provision in it be reconsidered and that any amendment specified in president’s message be considered.

Despite strong criticism from different public and political circles, the controversial National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2023, moved by the federal government, which allegedly renders the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) toothless in taking on mega corruption cases, was passed by the parliament few days back.

The bill has since been challenged in the apex court.

“Owing to recent amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999—called as the NAB Ordinance, through the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022, and the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022, some legal complications have arisen for transfer of those cases from the accountability courts to other courts, tribunals and forums which do not fall within the domain or jurisdiction of the NAB Ordinance,” reads the statement of objects and reasons.

“On initiative of the prosecutor general accountability and after having input of relevant stakeholders, certain further amendments in the NAB Ordinance are required to be made urgently to provide legal cover to the accountability courts for transfer aforesaid cases. The bill seeks to achieve the above objects,” the statement adds.

