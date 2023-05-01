AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt put CPEC projects on hold: Asif

APP Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
Follow us

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan was deliberately pushed towards economic instability, and work on the game changer project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was stopped by the government.

Talking to the media here at his residence, he said had work on CPEC projects, launched by Mian Nawaz Sharif, been continued with the usual pace, the country would have been included in the list of developing countries today.

Asif regretted that former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family were subjected to maltreatment and cruelty, and the characters involved in the process are getting exposed one by one now. He said Imran Khan and his facilitators had together committed injustice with Nawaz Sharif. During the PTI government, Nawaz Sharif and his family were maltreated and suppressed continuously for four years and false cases were registered against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders. He said the PTI victimised the PML-N leadership politically also.

Khawaja Asif said that the nexus of Imran Khan and former chief justice Saqib Nisar had launched a cruel campaign against Nawaz Sharif. He said the country was pushed into political and economic instability under a well-thought-out plan.

The federal minister said Saqib Nisar’s son was selling the PTI tickets for 12 million rupees each, which everyone saw and heard on television and social media. He said even Saqib Nisar himself admitted that the voice in the audio-leak was of his son. He said that involvement of Saqib Nisar’s son in such issues was regrettable. He said the PTI selling its tickets was highly regrettable.

The federal minister said that there had always been a contradiction in Imran Khan’s words and actions. He said the PTI chairman had dissolved the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, but now he was talking about restoring them. He claimed that Imran Khan’s lust for power had no bounds.

Khawaja Asif said the higher judiciary should pronounce its verdicts as per law, and it had no mandate to force political parties to hold talks.

In response to a question, the federal minister asked which long march of Imran Khan had been successful till date. He launched a long march at the asking of someone that also flopped after reaching Wazirabad.

In response to another question, he said the upcoming budget would be people-friendly and relief package would be given to people.

Asif said all conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been fulfilled; now it was to be seen whether the IMF fulfils its commitment or not.

The federal minister said that since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition took over the government, it had been trying its level best to manage the country’s economy. “We are determined to bring the country out of darkness very soon,” he added.

In response to another question, he said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon and continue his journey of service to the country and the nation.

CPEC PTI Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt put CPEC projects on hold: Asif

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Rehabilitation work: Wapda seeks nod for shutdown of 2 Warsak units

RRMC recommendation: Section 7E of IT Ord should be equally applicable to non-filers

Read more stories