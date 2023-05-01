Austerity measures to save Rs50m per annum in TEVTA

PESHAWAR: The austerity measures adopted by the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on the directives of the KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil will save an amount of Rs.50 million annually in head of unnecessary expenditure.

The provincial minister has directed the officers of the department for the implementation of the directives with immediate effect. The austerity measures of the provincial minister will help benefit the provincial exchequer at rate of Rs.50 million per annum.

Beside, adaptation of austerity measures to curtail non-developmental expenditure of the authority, the restructuring of TEVTA has been directed to prepare skilled workforce and bring it at par with the requirements of the modern era.

The restructuring of the administrative set up of the authority and integration of various sections and provision of additional staff to vocational colleges and institutes to enhance their performance. Formal approval of the decision would be made in the Board of Director meeting of the authority.

