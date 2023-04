KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday grew to another historic high on the local market, traders said. The precious metal scaled up by Rs800 to the all-time highs of Rs219500 per tola and Rs686 to Rs188186 per 10 grams.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs2600 per tola Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1990 per ounce and $25.06 per ounce, traders said.

