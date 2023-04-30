AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hike in medicines’ prices criticised: PDP assails pharma industry for charging MRP from consumers

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has said that yet another hike in the price of already costly medicines would bring a windfall for the pharmaceutical industry but hit the poor masses badly suffering from high inflation.

He said millions of poor families have already been deprived of proper healthcare facilities and the overall disease burden in society is on the rise. He said the government is safeguarding the vested interests of the pharma mafia at the cost of citizens.

He said when poor families are finding it hard to provide two square meals to their children how they could purchase very costly medicines in case of illnesses.

Altaf Shakoor said the pharma mafia has already charging Maximum Retail Price (MRP) from customers.

He said when there is a fixed price of all other commodities, why is ‘maximum’ priced for drugs: why not a fixed price or a minimum price?

He said Maximum Retail Price is a shameful exploitation of consumers. He said despite frequent demand of the medical community to sell drugs with their generic names they are being marketed with brand names that is yet another tool of exploitation of consumers.

Altaf Shakoor asked to control the unbridled pharmaceutical mafia that is looting patients with both hands as the government and its regulatory bodies look the other way.

He asked are there any consumer rights of patients in Pakistan? He asked does the government give a license to loot to the pharma industry. He demanded reducing the prices of all essential medicines immediately to facilitate the patients.

He asked to improve the condition of government hospitals that have become dens of corruption and neglect. He said in fact there is a need to overhaul our medical education system and open teaching hospitals at district level. He asked to establish free standing emergency rooms in the nook and corner of the country to provide immediate help to the ailing people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Medicines Altaf Shakoor Prices of medicines Pasban Democratic Party PDP medicines shortage

Comments

1000 characters

Hike in medicines’ prices criticised: PDP assails pharma industry for charging MRP from consumers

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories