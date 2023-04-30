Plan to open ‘Cutlery Art Village’ announced

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Cutlery Association Wazirabad met with Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer in the committee room of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

In the meeting, the problems faced by the cutlery industry and increasing cutlery products were reviewed. SM Tanveer while talking to the delegation said that the annual demand of cutlery products in the world market is 80 billion dollars.

The country’s exports can be increased with the proper support of government to this sector, he added.

The minister said that Cutlery Art and Craft Village will be built in Wazirabad and study has also been completed in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023