AOA starts preparations for annual event

ISLAMABAD: Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) has started preparations for its annual moot under Pakistan’s Chair in Republic of Tatarstan. Wafaqi Mohtasib held a meeting with his Tatarstan counterpart to discuss upcoming meetings of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA).

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi who is also the current President of AOA held a video meeting with his counterpart Sariya Saburskaya, Commissioner for Human Rights, Republic of Tatarstan to discuss matters pertaining to the forthcoming annual moot of the Asian Ombudsman fraternity.

The upcoming meetings of the Board of Directors and the General Assembly of the Association are being hosted by the Republic of Tatarstan in September this year.

In addition to the election to various positions in the Association, the General Assembly will consider steps for strengthening mutual cooperation, promoting professionalism and exchange of best practices among its member institutions.

The Asian Ombudsman Association is a major non-political, independent, democratic and professional body of international character representing more than two-third of the world population. Its Board of Directors meets once every year and the General Assembly meetings are held within two calendar years. The last meeting of the AOA Board of Directors was held at Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) in October 2022 whereas the General Assembly meeting took place in Istanbul (Republic of Turkiye) in 2019.

The General Assembly meeting is being held after a gap of three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming meetings of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) will be followed by an international conference in Kazan city which will discuss best practices of ombudsmanship and national perspectives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023