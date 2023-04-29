Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

A heavy contingent of Punjab Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in a late-night attempt to arrest the former chief minister of the province, Aaj News reported.

Footage aired on television, and later social media showed the police managing to barge into the house with the law-enforcement personnel climbing over boundary walls to enter the premises.

It was not immediately clear whether the former Punjab CM was present at the residence, but reports suggested that some individuals, apparently those working at the premises, were arrested by the police.

The late-night raid was earlier confirmed by Moonis Elahi, Parvez Elahi’s son, late on Friday night.

“Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets,” tweeted Moonis, reiterating PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement that the “rule of law had ended in Pakistan”.

Social media was subsequently swamped with footage of police action around Parvez Elahi’s residence. Reports suggested the police had closed the road in front of the house and personnel of the Anti-Riots Force and anti-corruption officers were present at the site as well.

Reactions also poured with PTI chief Imran condemning what he called an “illegal raid”.

“No respect to the women & family members present. We are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pakistan before our eyes. There is no respect for Constitution, Supreme Court verdicts, or fundamental rights of the people - only law of jungle,” he tweeted.

PTI’s official Twitter page also shared footage of the chaotic scenes outside Parvez Elahi’s residence.

The development comes just hours after members of the government – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – and PTI officials wrapped up their second round of election talks at the Parliament House.

Leaders from both sides said that they had tabled their proposals and dialogue would resume on Tuesday. After the end of the talks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said some progress was made, giving hope that the dispute on holding fresh elections was reaching its conclusion.

PTI leaders voiced a similar reaction, but did bring up what they called “illegal arrests” that needed to stop since they had “no justification”.

It was not immediately clear how Punjab Police’s latest attempt to arrest Parvez Elahi, who was appointed the PTI president in March, would hinder the process of ongoing talks.