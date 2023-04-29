Shura Hamdard condoles death of Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi

KARACHI: Shura Hamdard members from all chapters expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Speaker Shura former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi during a combined online condolence and memorial reference, held at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, presided over by Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

The Karachi chapter members attended the proceedings in person, whereas members from different locations joined virtually through the Zoom platform. The attendees prayed to Allah for forgiveness and blessings upon the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadia Rashid expressed that the late Haziq-ul-Khairi was a remarkable and esteemed judge, who held prestigious positions such as Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Judge of the Sindh High Court, Ombudsman of Sindh, and Principal of Sindh Muslim Law College.

