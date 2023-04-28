AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
BAFL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.24%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 71.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KAPCO 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
OGDC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.42%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.04%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (19%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,560 Increased By 96.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,382 Increased By 14.7 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs

Reuters Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 03:10pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were heading for another monthly decline on Friday after disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for June were up 42 cents, or 0.5%, at $78.79 a barrel by 0946 GMT while the more actively traded July contract was down 1 cent at $78.21.

Brent is set for its fourth straight monthly fall. Brent prices retraced earlier losses after data showed the euro zone returned to growth in the first quarter, albeit only modestly and more slowly than expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 15 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $74.61 a barrel and is set for its sixth straight monthly decline. Data on Thursday showed that US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter.

Oil dips 2pc on strong dollar

Investors are worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union.

The US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is over May 2-3. On the supply side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday said the OPEC+ producer group saw no need for further output cuts despite lower than expected Chinese demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, this month cut its combined output target by about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd), which sent oil prices higher.

The market rallied on the OPEC+ announcement but has since weakened on concern about possible recession and the impact that would have on demand.

Energy Information Administration data this week showed that US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week as demand for the motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season.

OPEC Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Proposed rail link between China and Pakistan: study says project ‘worth it’ at $58bn

Allegations against officers case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz to visit UK to attend King Charles III's coronation

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Saudi Arabia may cut June Arab Light crude prices to Asia

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

Read more stories