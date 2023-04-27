AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Pakistan

NA passes resolution reposing ‘full confidence’ in PM Shehbaz

  • PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tables resolution
BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 05:28pm
The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution expressing “full confidence” in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, days after reports suggested the premier was due to hold a vote of confidence.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the foreign minister, tabled the resolution, on which 180 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) voted yes.

The resolution stated: “The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

After PM Shehbaz passed the vote of confidence, NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said “Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

On Monday, widespread rumours claimed that PM Shehbaz will hold a vote of confidence before Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb refuted the reports.

In a tweet, she stated that “PM Shehbaz has neither planned to hold a vote of confidence nor is there a need since he was elected by a coalition of elected parties in April 2022”.

However, just three days later, addressing on the floor of the National Assembly after securing the confidence vote on Thursday, PM Shehbaz thanked the coalition partners for reposing their trust in his leadership.

“Today, Pakistan is facing serious challenges. The country’s economy was prospering before the 2018 elections,” he said while blaming the PTI-led government in 2018-2022 for the prevailing economic crisis.

The “entire world” is aware of how 2018 election results were manipulated. Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar ordered to stop the recounting of votes when we challenged the election results, he said.

The development comes as Pakistan remains engulfed in a political crisis with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the main opposition party, reiterating its demand for elections in the country.

Comments

John Apr 27, 2023 04:50pm
But the masses have zero confidence in crooks & Corrupt Inc!
Love Your Country Apr 27, 2023 05:09pm
Good move.
Muhammad Danish Gazdar Apr 27, 2023 05:11pm
the "leadership" becomes evident after reading the comments in the later passages that how the so called PM refuses to take blame for any adverse factor (whether inflation, unemployment etc.) and easily passes the blame to previous govts. Forgetting that it has been more than a year since the incompetent PDM took over
Joe Apr 27, 2023 05:16pm
New schemes by Mir sadiqs and mir jafers.
Parvez Apr 27, 2023 05:17pm
What circus.......love how PPP is conducting the show and the others especially the PML-N following his lead.
Syedzada Apr 27, 2023 05:20pm
Cheer to Neutrals !!
