AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade on economic worries

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 02:24pm
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday as recession fears grew in United States. US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April as worries mounted, heightening the risk of the economy falling into recession this year.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, on course to snap a six days of gains, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1.7%.

The bank reported profits that were lower than last quarter although higher than the same period a year ago.

Investors are also worried that further potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth.

Gulf markets put in mixed performance on recession fears

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.5%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose slightly, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions driven by fears of a US recession and an increase in Russian oil exports which dulled the impact of OPEC production cuts.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.4%, with its top lender Emirates NBD rising 1.9%.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates is selling 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.6 million) of Islamic bonds denominated for the first time in the local currency, state news agency WAM said, a move aimed at deepening the country’s Islamic finance markets.

The Qatari index eased 0.1%, with Doha Bank declining about 4% after posting a decline in first-quarter profit.

