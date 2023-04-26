Indian rupee headed lower as risk aversion props up safe haven dollar

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline on Wednesday as worries over the US banking sector reappeared, prompting a slide in US equities and boosting the US dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.98-82.00 to the US dollar compared with 81.9125 in the previous session.

The USD/INR will open with a “slight bid tone” but based on how the pair has been “it is doubtful” there will be a major follow-through, a spot trader said. “For it (USD/INR) to catch a meaningful uptrend, there needs a sustained and significant deterioration in risk.”

The S&P 500 Index declined by the most in over a month overnight, the dollar rose against its major peers and US yields declined as a tumble in regional US banks’ shares reignited concerns over the banking sector.

First Republic Bank shares nosedived to a record low after the bank disclosed a $100 billion plunge in deposits. A source told Reuters the bank is considering asset sales.

“Bank stresses remained the barometer for risk sentiment on Tuesday, with price action across macro markets emblematic of a flight to quality assets,” Morgan Stanley said in a daily note to clients.

The dollar index rose half a percent on Tuesday and safe-haven demand fuelled a near 20-basis point (bps) decline in the two-year US yield.

The odds of a rate hike next week by the US Federal Reserve dipped slightly, but the base case remained that of a 25-bps hike. Data released on Tuesday added to the weak risk mood.

Indian rupee looks to rise further on back of dollar weakness

US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April, heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.

The US Richmond Fed manufacturing index slid to -10 in April, the fourth straight month of contraction.