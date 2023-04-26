AVN 66.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.48%)
BAFL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.9%)
DFML 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.33%)
DGKC 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HUBC 71.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.55%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.35%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.06%)
MLCF 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
PPL 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 110.60 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,944 Increased By 25.3 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,125 Increased By 117.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,297 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on worries over US banks

AFP Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 02:27pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as worries over prospects for the US economy and the financial sector weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.71 percent, or 203.60 points, at 28,416.47, while the broader Topix index lost 0.89 percent, or 18.25 points, to 2,023.90.

“Concerns over the outlook of US economy… as well as reignited worries over a credit crunch triggered by a US bank’s earnings, prompted investors to sell shares across the board,” IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The dollar stood at 133.56 yen, against 133.73 yen in New York on Tuesday.

On Monday, regional US bank First Republic said it lost more than 40 percent of its deposits in the first quarter this year, and its shares sank nearly 50 percent by end of trade on Tuesday.

That prompted US shares to fall, which in turn weighed on the Japanese market, analysts said.

Tokyo shares edge up ahead of earnings season

The First Republic crisis helped “reignite concerns about the banking sector”, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group closed down 1.38 percent at 12,140 yen, Panasonic slipped 1.12 percent to 1,278.5 yen, and Olympus dipped 2.50 percent to 2,359.5 yen.

Honda ended down 0.74 percent at 3,476 yen after it said it would tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing as part of efforts to secure a stable semiconductor supply.

Nissan lost 1.25 percent to 475.7 yen, but Toyota closed up 0.19 percent at 1,803.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.78 percent to 31,720 yen.

Airlines ended lower, with ANA Holdings slipping 0.51 percent to 2,930 yen, and Japan Airlines losing 0.23 percent to 2,579 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower on worries over US banks

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn, president says

Gulf economies to grow at much slower pace in 2023 on lower oil revenues

Pakistan’s economy: ADB lists factors that continue to pose challenges

Read more stories