Apr 25, 2023
Evacuation from battle-hit country: 427 stranded Pakistanis safely reach Port Sudan

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: The evacuation plan of the government met a success as 427 stranded Pakistanis finally reached Port Sudan safely for their onward repatriation from the battle-hit country.

For the last 72 hours, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the emergency plan for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals, according to a PM Office statement.

The evacuated Pakistanis who were being repatriated to Pakistan through special flights were provided accommodation and food by the government.

The diplomatic missions of Pakistan and other countries in the region were supporting Pakistan in the evacuation process.

The PM lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, foreign ministry officers and Pakistan’s ambassador in Sudan.

He particularly appreciated the military authorities and other relevant people for their expertise and dutifulness in formulating an effective evacuation plan and its successful implementation.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheed Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Director General of ISI Lt. General Nadeem Anjum for their special efforts in the evacuation process which involved multiple challenges and risks.

However, the government authorities evacuated the Pakistani nations through safe routes. They are being moved in small groups from Khartoum to safe locations.

The PM thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for extending support for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals.

The measures for the protection of the stranded Pakistani nationals in Sudan were being constantly monitored and Pakistan’s embassy was also in constant contact with them.

The embassy had also established a helpline where the stranded Pakistanis could contact for any help or guidance.

