PDM chief again rules out talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Sunday reiterated that they want the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court is including him back in the political circle.

“We do not agree with the philosophy and reasoning of talks with Imran Khan who ruined the national economy. “Why the government should “bow down” to the PTI chief and hold talks with “someone who bankrupted the country”.

Addressing the media persons at Dera Ismael Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he stands by every word he uttered against the Supreme Court in his previous press conference.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) is yet adhesive to his old stance that there should not be dialogue with the PTI chief. He said that it is surprising that an election in 90 days is a requirement of the constitution, but if Imran is satisfied, then there is no problem.

“The Supreme Court rather than “uniting” is “pressurising” politicians to unite.”

The PDM president also asked the Supreme Court not to disrespect the Parliament’s resolution regarding the release of funds for the Punjab elections. He also urged the politicians to tell the Supreme Court, respectfully, that they do trust them. It is a matter of concern and shock that the Supreme Court is completely divided today.

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to show any weakness in court.