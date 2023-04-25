AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
National Foods partners with Rizq Foundation

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) has distributed 6,000 Iftar meals under the “Zaiqa Mil BethneKa” campaign with support of Rizq Foundation.

Meals were distributed at Kiran Foundation here and GC University in Lahore and are in alignment with the UN SDG 2 “Zero Hunger”.

According to the World Food Programme, approximately 37.5 million people in Pakistan lack reliable access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food, making it challenging for them to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Such efforts by National Foods Limited and Rizq Foundation are of great importance in eradicating hunger in Pakistan.

National Foods Limited’s campaign ‘Zaiqa Mil BethneKa’ offers a simple and powerful way for consumers to make a difference.

