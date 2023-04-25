AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
PM has not decided to get vote of confidence: Marriyum

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not decided to get a vote of confidence from National Assembly.

In a tweet, she reacted to reports that the prime minister had decided to take a vote of confidence from National Assembly, which the sources insisted will take place on April 27.

Aurangzeb said that no consultation had taken place on the topic, adding that there was no need for it.

“The unanimous candidate of the people, the party and the coalition parties, Shehbaz Sharif, had taken a vote for being the leader of house in National Assembly on April 11, 2022,” she said while referring to the date when Sharif was elected as prime minister after the then prime minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no confidence vote.

She said that a fabricated rumour was not a fact. She urged the media to refrain from reporting things concerning the premier without first verifying them.

However, the sources maintained that the prime minister will seek a vote of confidence from NA on April 27.

The statement comes days after the National Assembly, perhaps for the first time in the country’s parliamentary history, rejected a money bill , the government had tabled to seek funds for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — where the provincial assemblies have been dissolved — in line with directives issued by the top court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

