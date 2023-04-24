AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
PCB management committee gets two month's extension

BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2023
Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee led by Najam Sethi has been given a two-month extension by the PCB Patron and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the notification of which was issued on April 23 by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The Management Committee was appointed for a four-month period on 22 December 2022 to restore the 2014 PCB Constitution in its letter and spirit.

Among other things, restoration and integration of departmental cricket in the domestic structure so that the careers and future of professional cricketers can be secured, elections at the district/zonal/regional level, and composition of a democratic and elected Board of Governors.

In this regard, significant work has already taken place.

While a number of departments have confirmed their return to the domestic structure, the election process at the district/zonal/regional level has recently picked up pace following last month’s appointment of the independent Election Commissioner by the PCB Patron.

Once the elections process at the district/zonal/regional level has been completed, a Board of Governors will be constituted. This will include four elected regional presidents, four departmental appointees, and two PCB Patron nominees, who, in turn, will elect the Chairman of the PCB.

It is anticipated the entire process for the revival of the 2014 PCB Constitution will be completed within the next 60 days.

