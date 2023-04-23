AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2023 08:35pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday the House would vote on his spending and debt bill this week, and invited President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him.

McCarthy floated a plan last week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the $31.4 trillion US debt limit.

Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate are likely to reject the proposal, but McCarthy has called it a basis for negotiations between the two parties in the coming weeks. Failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a U.S. default on its financial obligations, shaking the global economy.

Yellen raps China for serving as ‘roadblock’ in debt restructuring process

Financial markets have already shown signs of worry about the standoff, with the cost of insuring exposure to US debt at its highest in a decade and financial analysts raising concerns about the rising risk of default.

Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House but McCarthy said he was confident of securing enough votes to pass his bill in the chamber.

“I cannot imagine someone in our conference that would want to go along with Biden’s reckless spending,” McCarthy told Fox News in an interview on Sunday.

“Like every other household in America - if Washington wants to spend more, it needs to save more somewhere else,” McCarthy added in a tweet on Sunday. “This isn’t controversial - it’s common sense. I invite the President to get serious and join Republicans at the table.”

Biden says Republican debt plan would harm ‘millions of Americans’

Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin on Sunday also urged negotiations between Biden and McCarthy but said McCarthy’s proposal was more appropriate for budget debates than for the debt ceiling.

“The conversation should be underway, but it should be on the budget resolution, and on the appropriations process and entitlement reform, if that’s part of the agenda. That should all be separate from the question of the debt ceiling. Don’t default, avoid default,” Durbin told NBC News.

Joe Biden US House of Representatives debt bill

Comments

1000 characters

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week

Suo motu jurisdiction should be exercised in public interest, not to benefit an individual: PM Shehbaz

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia’s Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Noor Jehan: ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving 'mourning' partner in limbo

Read more stories