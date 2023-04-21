AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
India court rejects Xiaomi’s challenge to $676mn asset freeze

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:12pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
NEW DELHI: An Indian court has rejected Chinese phonemaker Xiaomi Corp’s petition against the seizure of 55.51 billion rupees ($676 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Xiaomi’s assets in India were frozen last year by the federal financial crime agency which alleged the company had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

“We are studying the matter and waiting for the written order,” a Xiaomi spokesperson said regarding the ruling by a court in Karnataka state, adding the company’s operations in India are compliant with local laws and regulations.

India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

The company has previously said its royalty payments were all legitimate and that it will “continue to use all means to protect the reputation and interests”.

Xiaomi has lost its spot as India’s top choice for smartphones to rival Samsung Electronics as Indian consumers opt for improved features in the world’s second biggest market for the devices.

Chinese companies have also struggled to do business in India since 2020 due to political tensions following a border clash.

India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo

India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones such as TikTok, and has tightened rules for Chinese companies investing in India.

