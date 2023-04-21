CBOT soybeans may revisit April 10 low of $14.82-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean May contract may revisit its April 10 low of $14.82-1/2 per bushel as a double-top seems to be forming around $15.28. The pattern suggests a drop towards $14.82-1/2.

It will be confirmed when the contract slides further below this level.

This top pattern could also be viewed as a flat, which indicates a target of $14.82-1/2.

The bounce triggered by the support of $14.89 is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline.

Resistance is at $15.01, a break above which could lead to a gain to $15.07. On the daily chart, the contract is poised to retest a support of $14.84-3/4.

A break may trigger a deep drop into the $14.44-3/4 to $14.64-3/4 range.

The hope for a possible inverted head-and-shoulders will exist until the support at $14.84-3/4 is broken.

The pattern developed from the February 28 low of $14.77-3/4.