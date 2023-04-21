Forex reserves up by $400m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 400 million during the last week due to arrival of loan inflows.

According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $9.965 billion as of April 14, 2023 compared to $9.565 billion as of April 7, 2023.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves increased by $ 394 million to $ 4.433 billion. The increase in SBP reserves is mainly due to receipt of $ 300 million from the government of Pakistan commercial loan.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased by $6 million to $5.533 billion end of the last week.

