Kuwait’s stock market rose on Thursday as most Gulf bourses were closed for Eid-al-fitr, while the Qatari index retreated.

In Bahrain, the index concluded 0.1% higher.

======================================= KUWAIT added 0.5% to 7,936 QATAR lost 0.2% to 9,930 BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,887 SAUDI ARABIA closed EGYPT closed ABU DHABI closed DUBAI closed OMAN closed =======================================