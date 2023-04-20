PDM govt averted bankruptcy, says Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the PDM government saved the country from bankruptcy.

While talking to media, she said before the PTI government, this country was flourishing. The rate of inflation in the country was three to eight percent, only. Fourteen thousand megawatt projects were installed in the country. But PTI destroyed the economy by taking maximum loan of twenty thousand billion dollars.

Terrorism had ended in the country, but PTI government kept negotiating with the terrorists.

She said the PDM government gave relief to the farmer. The prime minister gave a package of Rs1,800 billion to the farmers. One hundred billion rupees were spent for the people in the flood-affected areas.

The coalition government is working day and night for the development of the country, said the Minister for Information while adding that in 2018, the growth rate was at 6.2 percent.

She said the country was developing rapidly during Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

Talking about the IMF, she said Imran Khan violated the agreement made with IMF.

During the period of Imran Khan, the US dollar reached from 118 to 189 rupees, she said.

The misery suffered by the people during Imran Khan's tenure has to be turned into prosperity, the information minister said.

Due to our successful foreign policy, the confidence of friendly countries in Pakistan has been restored.

This government will provide employment to the youth and cheap food items to the people, she added.

