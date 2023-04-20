AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Constitution: CJP, AJK CJ write letters of thanks to NA speaker for invitation

Naveed Butt Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir wrote letters of thanks separately to the speaker National Assembly for inviting on the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution.

While expressing their heartfelt congratulations on the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (1973), Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, in their separate letters, thanked Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for inviting them to take part in the Constitution's 50th anniversary celebrations, which were held on April 10, 2023, in the National Assembly.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial in his letter to the speaker offered heartfelt congratulations on the Constitution’s 50th anniversary and noted that the Constitution’s design makes Parliament the highest repository of legislative authority in the nation.

He regretted being unable to attend the occasion due to court obligations but expressed his hope that the Parliament would keep guiding the nation toward progress through sound legislation.

In addition to thanking the speaker of the National Assembly for the invitation, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan described it as an honour and a tremendous pleasure. He apologised for being unable to participate in the festivities due to legal commitments.

Nevertheless, he paid special tribute to the leadership for outlining the tenets that would support the Parliament and the country's democracy.

Speaker National Assembly Ashraf has extended profound gratitude on the messages of felicitations by the learned chief justices.

It is pertinent to mention that dignitaries from the three pillars of the State and people from all walks of life attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution, which made it a tremendous success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

