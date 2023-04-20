AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.62%)
OGDC 86.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
TRG 108.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 34.1 (0.83%)
BR30 14,788 Increased By 40.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,850 Increased By 350.2 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 140.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red ahead of Eid break

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday in thin trade ahead of Eid al-Fitr holidays and weighed by concerns around interest rate hikes, with the Dubai index leading the losses.

The US Federal Reserve is likely to have one more interest rate rise in store, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday, as the central bank continues to battle inflation.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Dubai’s main share index declined 1.2%, dragged down by a 5.2% slide in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as the stock traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended flat.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for at least three days in most Gulf countries.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, declining for a sixth consecutive session, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 2.3%.

The Qatari bourse maintained its downtrend with uncertainties around the developments in natural gas markets affecting confidence, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

“Investors were also concerned about the global economic developments and the resilient inflation levels in Europe. Tighter monetary policies could affect demand for energy products and the local economy.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue chip index finished 0.1% lower, as profit-taking continues.

According to Negm, international investors continue to drive selling pressures with these investors in particular taking a more cautious approach following global developments and local risks. Saudi was close for Eid.

US Federal Reserve MENA Most stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in red ahead of Eid break

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories