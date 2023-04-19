AVN 65.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.89%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.66%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
HUBC 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
NETSOL 74.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
OGDC 86.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
TPLP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pioli not thinking about Champions League Milan derby after Napoli triumph

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 11:45am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NAPLES: Stefano Pioli said that he isn’t thinking about a potential Milan derby in the Champions League semi-finals after his AC Milan team got past Napoli in the last eight on Tuesday.

Milan prevailed 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Naples and are likely to face Inter Milan in the next round as their local rivals are two goals in the lead ahead of Wednesday’s second leg with Benfica.

“We’re too happy to have overcome such a good team… it’s a great feeling,” Pioli said reporters.

“Let’s take it one step at a time, whoever we get, we get. Whoever we get it will be a great derby and Champions League semi-final.”

Milan are in the last four of the Champions League for the first time since they were last crowned kings of Europe in 2007.

They have overcome a post-World Cup slump in recent weeks and Tuesday’s performance was another statement display which gives them hope of reaching the final.

“This gives us real faith in ourselves. We already had belief but getting past Napoli and Tottenham will help us grow,” added Pioli.

“These are experiences which give you the strength and ability to manage a certain type of pressure. For many of us it was the first time that we were playing such an important match…It’s another big step forward.”

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti lamented that his team weren’t given a penalty for Rafael Leao’s tackle on Hirving Lozano six minutes before the Portugal winger sped up the pitch to lay on Olivier Giroud’s goal which would decide the tie.

Neither referee Szymon Marciniak nor the VAR officials saw anything wrong with Leao’s challenge, but Spalletti was angry at his team not getting a spot-kick while they were only a goal behind.

Spalletti was also annoyed that he had to do without Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Kim Min-jae after they received soft bookings during the first leg.

“In the 37th minute there was penalty, it’s a clear penalty… he twisted his ankle,” said Spalletti to reporters.

“We were punished by what happened in the first game. The players with strength and power were the ones which were taken away from us, unjustly so.”

Stefano Pioli

Comments

1000 characters

Pioli not thinking about Champions League Milan derby after Napoli triumph

Intra-day update: rupee dips against US dollar

SC to hear defence ministry’s plea to hold elections across Pakistan on same date

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

Read more stories