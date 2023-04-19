AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday said that malnutrition among children in flood-affected areas has alarmingly increased, saying as a rapid survey conducted in 15 flood-affected districts revealed that nearly one-third of children aged 6-23 months suffer from moderate acute malnutrition and 14 percent from severe acute malnutrition.

Julien Harneis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan warned that the number of children suffering from wasting in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas had greatly increased compared to the pre-flood situation, which was already reaching emergency levels.

The UN resident coordinator in Pakistan said that the malnutrition situation among the children has reached a life-threatening level with girls being more affected than boys.

Plight of flood-hit people: alarm bells start to ring

The number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition with medical complications who are admitted for hospital treatment has also gradually increased since the floods, as global food prices soar.

“Even before the floods, child wasting was already reaching emergency levels, but what I am seeing now in villages is very worrying,” Julien Harneis said.

“We are grateful for the global community’s support so far, but much more is needed to help the government of Pakistan provide the increasing numbers of children who are at risk of death with immediate therapeutic food and care. We must help the government avert a nutrition crisis which would have dangerous and irreversible consequences for millions of children, and for the future of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UN floods Julien Harneis Flood hit areas flood affected people Floods in Pakistan malnutrition nutrition crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories