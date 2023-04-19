AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd.              Globe Residency Reit                      10,000         10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         10.00
Alfalah Sec.                 Adamjee Life Assuran                   1,500,000         17.24
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500,000         17.24
Alfalah Sec.                 Mehmood Textile                           22,220        919.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,220        919.50
JS Global Cap.               Oil & Gas Dev.                         7,607,848         84.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               7,607,848         84.90
JS Global Cap.               Saif Power Ltd.                        2,786,000         19.61
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,786,000         19.61
Topline Sec.                 Shakarganj Ltd.                           57,500         50.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  57,500         50.00
Shaffi Securities            Crescent Steel                            10,000         26.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         26.00
Akik Capital                 Premier Sugar                                300        625.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     300        625.00
Chase Securities             Standard Char. Bank                      755,000         19.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 755,000         19.70
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        12,748,868
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

