KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Arif Habib Ltd. Globe Residency Reit 10,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 10.00
Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Life Assuran 1,500,000 17.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 17.24
Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 22,220 919.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 919.50
JS Global Cap. Oil & Gas Dev. 7,607,848 84.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,607,848 84.90
JS Global Cap. Saif Power Ltd. 2,786,000 19.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,786,000 19.61
Topline Sec. Shakarganj Ltd. 57,500 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,500 50.00
Shaffi Securities Crescent Steel 10,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.00
Akik Capital Premier Sugar 300 625.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 625.00
Chase Securities Standard Char. Bank 755,000 19.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 755,000 19.70
Total Turnover 12,748,868
