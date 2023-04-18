AVN 65.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
EPCL 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.02%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.35%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
MLCF 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 74.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 86.24 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.44%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
PRL 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 13.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.29%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.8 (0.41%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 28.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 40,391 Increased By 144.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,065 Increased By 72.9 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher on weaker yen

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2023 12:22pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday for the eighth straight day, helped by a weaker yen after US stocks finished with modest gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.51 percent, or 144.05 points, to end at 28,658.83, while the broader Topix index added 0.69 percent, or 13.92 points, to 2,040.89.

“Although there was some profit-taking on the back of short-term overheating fears, the market was supported by the weak yen and other factors, and the buying momentum gradually increased,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The dollar fetched 134.50 yen in Asian trade, against 134.46 yen in New York, where the prospect of further US central bank rate hikes helped the greenback firm from levels of 133.94 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

A weaker yen inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 0.53 percent to 32,120 yen while SoftBank Group was up 0.25 percent to 5,186 yen.

Tokyo stocks recover from losses to end higher

Nissan gained 1.00 percent to 503 yen while Honda firmed 0.85 percent to 3,548 yen.

Sega Sammy Holdings, the parent company of Japanese gaming giant Sega, tanked 2.78 percent to 2,481 yen after Sega offered to buy Finland’s Rovio, the creator of the popular Angry Birds franchise, in a deal worth more than $770 million.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher on weaker yen

Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Toxic alcohol kills at least 27 in ‘dry’ Indian state

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Read more stories