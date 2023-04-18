Audio leak case: Judgment on Gandapur’s bail plea reserved

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday reserved judgment on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for bail in the audio leak case registered against him at the Golra police station, till Tuesday (today).

Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan reserved judgment on Gandapur’s application seeking bail.

Gandapur’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat and prosecutor Adnan Ali appeared before the court.

Marwat, while arguing before the court said that an allegation of collection of arms has been levelled against his client, which never happened. On the basis of presumption, a case has been registered against his client at Golra police station, he said.

The judge inquired on what basis the allegation of conspiracy has been levelled against Gandapur.

To this, the defence counsel said that the prosecution itself does not know what kind of conspiracy was committed by his client. Gandapur is accused of declaring war against the state and inciting the public but the alleged conversation attributed to his client is with a single individual, he said.

He said the person with whom Gandapur allegedly spoke has yet not surfaced. His client did not give the message during a public gathering in which he had addressed the public, he said.

The counsel further said that the magistrate who is the complainant cannot be considered a state.

Prosecutor Adnan Ali told the court that police have forwarded the recording obtained from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for forensic analysis to the laboratory. Did the private TV channel air the recording itself? the judge questioned. The judge further asked what is the date when the audio was made.

Ali replied that he did not know on which date the audio of Ghandapur was prepared. The judge inquired has there been any provocative incident that happened since the audio of Gandapur surfaced.

To this, the prosecutor said that preparation for provocation is also a crime.

The judge asked did Gandapur confessed to his audio recording. Completing his arguments, the prosecutor said the PTI leader would again spread anarchy after coming out of jail. The prosecutor told that the accused after release from jail will again spread a similar kind of provocation.

The judge further inquired that did police recover any weapon in the said case. Police officials replied that no weapon belonged to Ali Amin or the case was recovered.

The prosecutor said the PTI leader had changed his statement multiple times during the investigation, he said. He said that the aim of the PTI was to assault the state.

The judge asked when the recording of the audio was sent for inspection and by what time its report would be received back. The prosecutor replied that he did not know when the audio report would come back.

The court after hearing arguments reserved its judgment till today (April 18).

