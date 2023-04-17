AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Pakistan

Shehbaz moving towards: contempt of court, Article 6 minefield, says Rashid

INP Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sunday that Shehbaz Sharif was moving towards contempt of court and the minefield of Article 6.

Sh Rashid took to social media website Twitter and said, “If elections are to be held in one day, dissolve the National Assembly like we dissolved the provincial assemblies,

Otherwise the crisis will become very serious. Senior lawyers of Lahore have warned the government that Supreme Court is their red line and the elections will be held on April 14.”

He said that petrol bomb of ten rupees had been dropped on people to dampen their Eid celebrations. He said another 3.9 million people had gone below the poverty line and the foreign exchange reserves were not enough even for one month’s imports. The confrontation with judiciary instead on focusing on reducing people’s electricity and gas bills indicates their mental balance.

The former federal minister said that he had already predicted that Nawaz Sharif will not come to Pakistan. Mr Rashid said he was not seeing any agreement with the IMF even in April.

The AML head further said that if any misadventure was undertaken by the government to hoodwink the judiciary, it will use its constitutional authority. He maintained that people who were not able to show their faces to the people, were challenging the judiciary. Mr Rashid said elections would be held, otherwise the decision would be taken on the streets.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed judiciary PM Shehbaz Sharif Awami Muslim League contempt of court

