PGMI principal praises philanthropists for supporting hospitals

LAHORE: The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. M. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that there is nothing greater than serving the people of Allah Almighty, especially serving the ailing humanity. He added that traders always cooperated with the hospitals to facilitate the patients, for which we pay gratitude to them.

He further said that the financial support to the hospitals by philanthropists is a good omen which ultimately helps in increasing the treatment facilities.

Prof. Al-Fareed expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony of donating high quality cloth worth millions of rupees to Professor of Urology Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal by philanthropists of Anjuman Tajran Bedon Road for the Operation Theater of Department of Urology, LGH. These high quality cloths will be used to facilitate patients/health professionals in operation theatre.

On this occasion, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, doctors and business personalities including Malik Munir were also present.

Prof. Khizar Hayat Gondal said that out of the donation 500 sheets for Operation Theaters and 250 Gowns for doctors/nurses can be made which will not only benefit surgery patients but also doctors and staff to save them from all kinds of infections.

Malik Munir, the leader of Anjuman Tajran, while speaking at the event, called LGH Urology Dept. as a model and demanded the Government to build such wards with modern facilities in all the hospitals of the province with which both patients and doctors are satisfied. He said that the aim of the business community is to serve the suffering humanity which will give the real satisfaction and peace. He said that the business community will continue to donate to LGH in the future because the best use of the donated items is ensured.

MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam thanked the business community and said that fulfilling the rights of Allah as well as the rights of the humanity has the status of worship because this action is highly liked by Allah Almighty and it is a great honor.

Principal PGMI said that every person cannot act until unless it is the blessing of Allah Almighty to help the suffering people and these are priceless people who have passion to work for the suffering humanity. Every penny of the donations given by the philanthropists will be spent on deserving people and complete record will be maintained, Prof. Alfreed Zafar concluded.

