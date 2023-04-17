Economy: PIAF underscores need for greater political stability

LAHORE: FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that political stability is very important for economic stability in the country because economic development in the country is not possible without ending political instability.

He expressed these views while addressing the Iftar dinner given in honor of Pakistan Economic Reporters Association at PIAF office Lahore. He also said that political parties should have to focus only on the economy instead of politics. He said yes that our neighboring countries India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have gone far ahead of us.

