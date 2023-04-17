AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 17, 2023
Business & Finance

Economy: PIAF underscores need for greater political stability

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am


LAHORE: FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that political stability is very important for economic stability in the country because economic development in the country is not possible without ending political instability.

He expressed these views while addressing the Iftar dinner given in honor of Pakistan Economic Reporters Association at PIAF office Lahore. He also said that political parties should have to focus only on the economy instead of politics. He said yes that our neighboring countries India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have gone far ahead of us.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI economy PIAF Irfan Iqbal Sheikh

