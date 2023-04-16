AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
PM authorizes major crackdown against smuggling, hoarding of sugar

APP Published April 16, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday authorized a major crackdown against smuggling and hoarding of sugar and profiteering, APP reported.

While chairing a high-level meeting here, he expressed strong displeasure on the reports of illegal profiteering and smuggling.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Food Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab, and other officials attended the meeting.

The PM decided to summon a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to finalize measures to stop smuggling. During the meeting, a strategy would be formed for countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items.

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

Shehbaz Sharif directed that the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding should be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.

He said that people could not be left at the mercy of smugglers, profiteers and hoarders. “We will take action against those who are causing difficulties for the people.”

He instructed Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to take effective steps and monitor the situation in order to control the price of sugar in the province.

He said the provincial government should devise a method to provide at a standard price the sugar confiscated from smugglers and hoarders.

The prime minister also instructed the chief minister of Punjab to hold a meeting with sugar mill owners for taking steps with them to stop the prices of sugar from rising.

He also held a meeting on the issue last week in Islamabad and measures taken by him brought the price of sugar to Rs 92 per kilogram.

Parvez Apr 16, 2023 10:36pm
There are some 70+ sugar mills in the country.....and some 65 % are owned by those who sit in parliament or are related to those who sit there. So is it hard to guess who is profiting.
