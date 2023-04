KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday slumped but silver stood firm on the local market, traders said. Gold posted a fall of Rs2600 to Rs216000 per tola and Rs2229 to Rs185185 per 10 grams.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs2570 per tola and Rs2303.36 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $2003 per ounce and silver $25.42 per ounce, traders said.

