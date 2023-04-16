AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Pakistan, Portugal agree to enhance trade, investment opportunities

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Portugal have agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment, and collaboration in agriculture, water management, blue economy, green technologies, and employment opportunities for Pakistani workforce.

The understanding was reached during the Third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Portugal held in Lisbon, the Foreign Office said here on Saturday.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Muhammad Saleem while Director General for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rui Vinhas led the Portuguese side.

Agenda included discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest including regional security, climate change and cooperation at the multilateral fora.

According to a statement, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the current state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.

“They agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment, and collaboration in agriculture, water management, ICT [international counter of terrorism], blue economy, green technologies and employment opportunities for Pakistani workforce,” it added.

It was also agreed to hold regular sessions of the political consultations with the next session to be held in Islamabad for which the Portuguese delegation will visit Pakistan on mutually-agreed dates.

