OGDCL distributes ration bags worth Rs100m

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, has partnered with Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) to distribute Ramadan ration bags worth Rs. 100 Million.

The campaign aims to support underprivileged families in OGDCL operational districts, providing them with basic food necessities during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative is expected to continue till April 20, 2023. OGDCL management has reiterated its commitment to empowering local communities and transforming their lives.

As a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL has undertaken various CSR activities to contribute towards the sustainable development of the communities. Recently the company has donated 100 ambulances to health facilities across the country under its health sector development program.

