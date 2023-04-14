Minister visits POF, Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT: Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Federal Minister Interior visited POF Wah Cantt early this morning. Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan, HI (M), Chairman POF Board briefed the Federal Minister about production capabilities of POF. He was told that, POF consists of 14 Production Units and 19 Subsidiaries, in which 26,000 employees are serving. POF has been catering the defence requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces. POF is also exporting Arms & Ammunition to more than 40 Countries to earn Foreign Exchange.

Federal Minister Interior appreciated POF’s production capabilities and its role to fulfil defence requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces with state of the art arms and ammunition.